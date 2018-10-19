It’s not often you see the Plymouth Herald trending nationally on Twitter , but today the local paper from Devon is hitting those lofty heights.

Here’s why the Plymouth Herald comments section is trending nationally

The reason? Well, it’s all to do with this tweet from Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View.

I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section? — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 16, 2018

As Mercer’s tweet explains, there was an ugly comment allegedly implying the MP’s wife was a prostitute written on the Plymouth Herald comments section.

The apparent perpetrator, Twitter user @Billabong1965, tweeted Mercer about his appearance on TV show Celebrity Hunted.

A bit of fun, raising funds for a brilliant cause, and a top adventure.. on tonight. C4. 9.15pm. pic.twitter.com/itAhRszxiQ — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 16, 2018

The user commented about the MP “getting shot” on the show, sparking an exchange with Mercer.

The back and forth culminated in @Billabong1965 saying: “It was only joke. Win it for Plymouth” – to which Mercer responded with the additional revelation about the comments section.

Whilst @Billabong1965’s tweets have since been deleted, the story has been leapt upon by other Twitter users – and thus the Plymouth Herald trended.

The Plymouth Herald online team this morning. pic.twitter.com/OUyyOcbAji — Paul Jenkins (@fourfoot) October 19, 2018

"Plymouth Herald" is now trending in the UK. You can't buy this sort of publicity. Great to see an MP supporting local newspapers. — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) October 19, 2018

Naturally any hot topic on social media is there to be mocked as well as discussed, however.

And so the Plymouth Herald comments section received the meme treatment.

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” pic.twitter.com/0miCHvnswE — The ghost of Twlldun. (@twlldun) October 19, 2018

It’s all kicking off in the Plymouth Herald pic.twitter.com/OUCxhEBoDh — Bann face (@thebanns) October 19, 2018

“We didn't even know there was a Plymouth Herald comments section. We were trying to write a review of Salisbury Cathedral and we got lost.” pic.twitter.com/GVubqY8vFL — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) October 19, 2018

Some thought it was all rather Withnail & I.

We called her a prostitute in the Plymouth Herald comments section by mistake. pic.twitter.com/wwJFUzfic0 — Mr Jones #filthyremainer (@mr_jonestweets) October 19, 2018

Others were reminded of the Princess Bride.

"My name is Inigo Montoya. You insinuated my wife was a prostitute on the comments section of the Plymouth Herald. Prepare to die." pic.twitter.com/f8lVOYmjlH — Paul Jenkins (@fourfoot) October 19, 2018

The Godfather never had to deal with drama such as this.

"But you don't ask with respect. You don't offer friendship. You don't even think to call me Godfather. Instead, you come into my house on the day my daughter is to be married, and you ask me to insinuate his wife is a prostitute in the Plymouth Herald comments section" pic.twitter.com/l0tZ05ssVV — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) October 19, 2018

Father Ted got a mention too.

"I hear you've insinuated my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section now, father" pic.twitter.com/ftZrTZx9XI — Ye Ern(n) Malley (@GeoffShadbold) October 19, 2018

While some felt it was rather poetic.

Whilst thus to ballast love I thought,

And so more steadily to have gone,

With wares which would sink admiration,

Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute,

On the Plymouth Herald comments section? — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) October 19, 2018

If the Plymouth Herald comments section be the food of love, play on.

Press Association