Friday 19 October 2018

Here’s why the Plymouth Herald comments section is trending nationally

‘I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?’

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

It’s not often you see the Plymouth Herald trending nationally on Twitter, but today the local paper from Devon is hitting those lofty heights.

The reason? Well, it’s all to do with this tweet from Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View.

As Mercer’s tweet explains, there was an ugly comment allegedly implying the MP’s wife was a prostitute written on the Plymouth Herald comments section.

The apparent perpetrator, Twitter user @Billabong1965, tweeted Mercer about his appearance on TV show Celebrity Hunted.

The user commented about the MP “getting shot” on the show, sparking an exchange with Mercer.

The back and forth culminated in @Billabong1965 saying: “It was only joke. Win it for Plymouth” – to which Mercer responded with the additional revelation about the comments section.

Whilst @Billabong1965’s tweets have since been deleted, the story has been leapt upon by other Twitter users – and thus the Plymouth Herald trended.

Naturally any hot topic on social media is there to be mocked as well as discussed, however.

And so the Plymouth Herald comments section received the meme treatment.

Some thought it was all rather Withnail & I.

Others were reminded of the Princess Bride.

The Godfather never had to deal with drama such as this.

Father Ted got a mention too.

While some felt it was rather poetic.

If the Plymouth Herald comments section be the food of love, play on.

