A 21-year-old student has inspired artists to create and share beautiful drawings of their desks.

Here's why artists are sharing beautiful drawings of their desks

Liya, Twitter name @mochiipanko, coined the hashtag #myartistdesk and kicked off the visual delight with her own creation from her desk in Germany where she studies architecture.

(hope this hasn´t been done yet) let´s start an artist meme for drawing your desk/workplace :D pls feel free to participate and tag #myartistdesk lol

just a doodle is fine! have fun 💫 pic.twitter.com/KYEQXEcln0 — Liya 🍓🍑🍓 (@mochiipanko) August 28, 2018

Naturally, Liya said the idea came to her whilst drawing at her desk, but she hoped the trend could also help artists in their technique.

“I wanted to encourage artists to draw more backgrounds, since I think many are too afraid to draw them (I can speak from own experience),” she told the Press Association.

“A good start is to draw things you’re familiar with, so drawing your own workplace is definitely helpful!”

*hops on the bandwagon with a quick sketch 😎*#myartistdesk is...small 😂



But the sun is pouring in almost all day + there's a nice view of a park & lake! 🥰🌱🌿☀️ pic.twitter.com/swL3vVuCQJ — a (@nominee84) August 29, 2018

Drawing #myartistdesk was fun! I didn't realize I have this many bear stuff in my room. *start playing 'eye found it' with my own drawing😆 I also included my bunny in his usual spot...🐇#artistdesk #workspace #sketch #digitalart pic.twitter.com/I9Rqx10vGw — ( ੭•̀ᴗ•̀)੭希奧達だよ (@zeldacw) August 30, 2018

In less than a week, the challenge has since been taken on by hundreds on Twitter.

“It’s really interesting to see how everyone’s desk and workplace has something unique, but they’re still kind of similar too,” Liya said.

“All show something creative, some are more organised, some more chaotic. And the best thing is that many people said they they were surprised they had fun with drawing it!

Lowkey doodle of #myartistdesk! Excuse how under-baked it is, I just didn't feel like rendering it up. pic.twitter.com/U1aFWne9od — Chervelle Fryer (@chervellefryer) August 29, 2018

Those rising to the challenge have used a wide array of mediums to depict their work spaces, with some even animating them into GIFs.

#myartistdesk is where my imagination can be set free :) what a lovely meme by @mochiipanko ! pic.twitter.com/B1bzeqNmgs — christine! 🌱 (@kitschchris) September 1, 2018

joined in on @mochiipanko's #myartistdesk! featuring all the plants i wish i own but dont so they're just ghost plants pic.twitter.com/WZl9e9BYY2 — Sonya Abby (@shionyaahh) August 29, 2018

“Another good thing that came out of this hashtag was other people who said the pics inspired them to build up their own workplace more nicely,” said Liya.

“Or some drew their ‘ideal’ workplace and now have a better vision of how they want their desk to be in the future.

This is my dream desk, which is basically my desk in another world, full of magic and cherry blossoms ✨ #myartistdesk pic.twitter.com/ibtfW7MM89 — The lonely cheddar (@TheLonelyCheddR) August 31, 2018

I've been itching for an excuse to draw the zoo I live in, thank ye~! ☺️💕✨ #myartistdesk pic.twitter.com/sEjqLw1Rag — Allison⚡️Strejlau (@astrejlau) August 29, 2018

A quick practice before going back to work, since I saw @Dzioo do it too. ♥

My desk is almost never that clean. Nor is it bright, if I can help it.#myartistdesk pic.twitter.com/0rYfVAElJa — メガン・ヲシュ (@MeganUosiu) September 1, 2018

What would your desk drawing look like?

