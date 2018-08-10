When you picture two dogs playing by the water you probably imagine both of them splashing around, but not every pooch is keen on the wet stuff.

Here’s what happens when one dog wants to swim and one really doesn’t

That much was abundantly clear when one man and his girlfriend went for a walk with their pets, only for there to be a seemingly irreconcilable difference of opinion.

My dog loves to swim. My girlfriends dog hates to swim. This is what play dates look like... pic.twitter.com/2zq0QAJRse — Ogie Coen (@ogiecoen1) August 9, 2018

That’s what an argument between two dogs looks like, courtesy of Twitter user Ogie Coen.

With one hound keen for some company in the water, the other wasn’t even happy to splash around in the shallow end.

Eventually, the golden retriever yielded and allowed its pal back onto dry land, but there will presumably be some stern words between the two of them when they get home.

