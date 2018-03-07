RSPCA officers responding to a report of a swan which had been beheaded were surprised to find the animal in question was actually made of plastic.

Here’s what happened when the RSPCA was called to a ‘decapitated’ plastic swan

An upset woman contacted the animal welfare charity on February 22 after spotting the swan laid out on the gravel at an industrial estate in Warrington.

“When the woman called us she said the bird was collapsed with the neck stretched out and that it couldn’t move,” Inspector Claire Fisher, who visited the scene, said. (RSPCA/PA) “She thought the swan had been hit by a car before collapsing on some gravel beside a pond.”

All was not as it seemed from the road though. Once Fisher got close, she discovered the bird was a plastic model. Luckily for the plastic swan, the site manager of the business park used his skills to repair it.

(RSPCA/PA) “He arranged some emergency treatment for the beheaded statue – some silicone and a screw or two – before returning her to her mate,” said Fisher. She added: “We all had a laugh about this one and, to be honest, were just relieved there wasn’t a swan that had suffered an awful death.”

