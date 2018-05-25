What would you do if you found a squirrel making itself at home in your house?

Here’s the story of how this squirrel ended up swimming inside a toilet bowl

This was the predicament Sarah Moscato found herself in, when she discovered a flying squirrel hanging out by her fireplace.

The furry visitor was seen burrowing among the firewood, and after Sarah spotted it, she and her dad blocked it off in the hope of helping him escape via the chimney. There is a baby squirrel in my fireplace?? pic.twitter.com/4WNIWPmfNu — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 24, 2018 It seemed he had disappeared after that, until Moscato walked into her bathroom to be greeted by none other than the baby squirrel – paddling in the toilet bowl.

Moscato named the lost squirrel Sneeps. “We hoped he’d climbed out the chimney somehow. That was Wednesday night,” Moscato told the Press Association.

“Then last night (Thursday night) I walked into the bathroom to see him swimming!” I went to go to the bathroom and FOUND THE BABY SQUIRREL pic.twitter.com/PcfCJ58Xab — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2018 “While my dad ran to get me gloves, I took that video of him in the toilet. We got him out and put him in a container for the night.”

His name is Sneeps. He’s staying in a container tonight and then either going outside or to the animal sanctuary tomorrow(depending on if he’s old enough to survive I gotta research) pic.twitter.com/vJwvAf3VSJ — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2018 He did well overnight and is turning his little container into nest it seems. To the animal sanctuary soon! pic.twitter.com/ytcN8L5K5P — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2018 The next morning, Moscato took Sneeps to a nearby wildlife park in Ohio. Update: animal sanctuary says he is an adult flying squirrel, lungs look good so we can take him home to release! They are nocturnal. Interesting! pic.twitter.com/MXb4qtriM3 — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2018 She said: “After checking his lungs for water and puncture marks from my cat, which they found none of either, he was clear to go back with us!

“We’re going to release him in my backyard since that’s probably where his home is, it’s almost like a little forest. We’re just waiting until a little closer to night since he’s nocturnal.”

We are releasing him in a few hours as he’s sleeping right now 😊 (this vid is from earlier and that noise is a baby btw lol)



But those little teeth! 😍 pic.twitter.com/7e7TSUq0Iy — Sarah 🌸 RENEW TIMELESS YOU COWARDS (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2018 How adorable. Be free, little one. Be free!

