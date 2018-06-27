News And Finally

Wednesday 27 June 2018

Here’s how you can win Twitter’s version of the Golden Boot with just one tweet

It’s all about retweets rather than goals.

A man in an England shirt holds the Golden Tweet trophy (Twitter UK)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Twitter is almost as much a part of the World Cup as the goals themselves these days, but if there was to be an award for the best tweet of the tournament, who would win?

Well Twitter UK is going to find out with its first ever Golden Tweet awards, a set of gongs for the most retweeted posts within the UK during the tournament.

There are five categories of Golden Tweet – fan, player, team, brand and pundit – and with the tournament in full swing there are plenty of contenders for the fan award already.

Of course, one of the many reactions to one of England’s goals had to be in there. Watch those beers fly.

Sometimes the old-school classics are the best.

The pundit award will be hotly contested too – will Gary Lineker add the Golden Tweet award to his 1986 Golden Boot?

Or will Liam Gallagher’s simple effort see him nab the prize?

The player award could well go to the tournament’s prospective Golden Boot winner in an historic double, meanwhile. Harry Kane’s five goals see him top of the charts so far in Russia, while his post-Tunisia tweet sees him lead the way online.

There will also be awards for the best tweet from a team as well as a brand.

Dara Nasr, managing director at Twitter UK, said: “If Kane’s last minute winner vs. Tunisia sparking 52,000 Tweets per minute wasn’t enough, the 7267 per cent increase in mentions of ‘It’s coming home’ compared to 2014 shows #WorldCup fever is in full swing.

“We’re really excited to celebrate this by launching Golden Tweet for the first time, with the five categories showcasing the range of voices shaping football conversation on Twitter this summer.”

It’s time to join the pantheon of greats.

Press Association

