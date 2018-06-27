Twitter is almost as much a part of the World Cup as the goals themselves these days, but if there was to be an award for the best tweet of the tournament, who would win?

Here’s how you can win Twitter’s version of the Golden Boot with just one tweet

Well Twitter UK is going to find out with its first ever Golden Tweet awards, a set of gongs for the most retweeted posts within the UK during the tournament.

There are five categories of Golden Tweet – fan, player, team, brand and pundit – and with the tournament in full swing there are plenty of contenders for the fan award already. When you need Toni Kroos to score from outside the box for £5250 of a fiver!! 🤮🔫 @SkyBet pic.twitter.com/CPkAyzuGNo — Lee Robinson (@popbobbins) June 23, 2018 Of course, one of the many reactions to one of England’s goals had to be in there. Watch those beers fly.

1-0!!!!!!



JOHN STONES SENDS HQ ABSOLUTELY MENTAL!!! #WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/ch1DH33Mj8 — HQ Sports Bar (@HQSportsBar1) June 24, 2018 Sometimes the old-school classics are the best. pic.twitter.com/rtCKtajyoX — Kevin Tuffy (@KevinTuffy) June 24, 2018 The pundit award will be hotly contested too – will Gary Lineker add the Golden Tweet award to his 1986 Golden Boot?

Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow fucking win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018 Or will Liam Gallagher’s simple effort see him nab the prize? It's coming home — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2018 The player award could well go to the tournament’s prospective Golden Boot winner in an historic double, meanwhile. Harry Kane’s five goals see him top of the charts so far in Russia, while his post-Tunisia tweet sees him lead the way online.

What a feeling to score a winner for @England at the @FIFAWorldCup. Loved it! No less than we deserved. 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pq93wOKHAd — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 18, 2018 There will also be awards for the best tweet from a team as well as a brand. Dara Nasr, managing director at Twitter UK, said: “If Kane’s last minute winner vs. Tunisia sparking 52,000 Tweets per minute wasn’t enough, the 7267 per cent increase in mentions of ‘It’s coming home’ compared to 2014 shows #WorldCup fever is in full swing.

“We’re really excited to celebrate this by launching Golden Tweet for the first time, with the five categories showcasing the range of voices shaping football conversation on Twitter this summer.”

