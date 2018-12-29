Arsenal ’s visit to the home of league leaders Liverpool was seen as a huge game for both sides, but nobody predicted the drama that would unfold in five first-half minutes.

Arsenal’s visit to the home of league leaders Liverpool was seen as a huge game for both sides, but nobody predicted the drama that would unfold in five first-half minutes.

Here’s how the internet reacted to 5 minutes of first-half chaos at Anfield

Liverpool came into the fixture as strong favourites, but it was Unai Emery’s side that broke the deadlock, with Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles combining.

Goal - MAITLAND-NILES

Assist - IWOBI



Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal (11 mins)#FPL #LIVARS — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 29, 2018

Further good news for Arsenal fans was that the goal creators both heralded from the club’s academy.

That is fantastic from Iwobi. Chuffed for him. Two academy boys! — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 29, 2018

As any football fan knows however, a team is most vulnerable after having scored, and that proved to be the case as just moments later Roberto Firmino equalised for Liverpool.

WHAT A EUPHORIC *checks watch* SEVENTEEN SECONDS FOR ARSENAL FANS — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips) December 29, 2018

And as is so often the case, with one comes two, Firmino this time slaloming through the Arsenal defence to put the Reds ahead just minutes after having gone behind.

Bobby at his bamboozling, brilliant best. Bravo 👏 👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2018

90 - There were exactly 90 seconds between Roberto Firmino's first and second goals for Liverpool against Arsenal. Quickfire. #LIVARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

Arsenal fans bemoaned their side’s defensive naivety…

Awful defending and Torreira has been dreadful. Idiotic stuff from Arsenal who have thrown their lead away. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 29, 2018

Honestly, it's just ridiculous how bad we are https://t.co/D0qzOIS0Of — Orbinho (@Orbinho) December 29, 2018

… while Liverpool fans – such as Olympic gold medal hockey player Samantha Quek – couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Liverpool added two more goals later in the half to make it 4-1 at the break, leaving Arsenal’s defence in tatters.

4 - Arsenal have conceded four goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the fourth time, with Liverpool responsible for two of those (also Man Utd in Feb 2001 and Chelsea in March 2014). Demolition. #LIVARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

Could the Reds really win the league this year?

