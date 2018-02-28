News And Finally

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Here’s how Formula One teams reacted to the snow during testing in Barcelona

A series of gifs, snowmen and even a snowball fight.

Snow on the tyres at a race track in Barcelona
By Max McLean, Press Association

With the start of the Formula One season less than a month away, teams have been spending time at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya for testing, but on Wednesday the snow had other ideas.

The day was effectively a washout, with Lewis Hamilton one of those who lost valuable testing time. The opening four days of testing ends on Thursday, with another four days scheduled for next week.

That left plenty of time for social media, with Ferrari posting this picture and pun combo.

Force India tried to trick themselves into warming up with a fake fire, as well as a modified Christmas carol.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for the aggressive over at Red Bull.

And Mercedes used this gif to ask if their friends wanted to come out and play.

Magnus Ericsson headed outside, but the weather was bleak rather than magical.

Toro Rosso meanwhile looked to The Simpsons for help.

And Lewis Hamilton got to grips with a well-dressed snowman. Check out those buttons…

Will the World Drivers’ Championship have replaced that snowman by the end of the season?

Press Association

