Here’s how Formula One teams reacted to the snow during testing in Barcelona
A series of gifs, snowmen and even a snowball fight.
With the start of the Formula One season less than a month away, teams have been spending time at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya for testing, but on Wednesday the snow had other ideas.
The day was effectively a washout, with Lewis Hamilton one of those who lost valuable testing time. The opening four days of testing ends on Thursday, with another four days scheduled for next week.
The start of #F1Testing is delayed because, well...#SnowDay ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/9zbZ5j3LQN— Formula 1 (@F1) February 28, 2018
That left plenty of time for social media, with Ferrari posting this picture and pun combo.
Snow motion. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/EwY3cS9OYY— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 28, 2018
Force India tried to trick themselves into warming up with a fake fire, as well as a modified Christmas carol.
Oh the weather outside is frightful— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) February 28, 2018
but the garage is so delightful
and since we’ve got no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/CB99C9vvU8
Meanwhile, things took a turn for the aggressive over at Red Bull.
SPY: When Georgie says the workload has really snowballed... #RBspy 🕵️♂️ #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/cLN0VoD3xR— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 28, 2018
And Mercedes used this gif to ask if their friends wanted to come out and play.
☃️ @F1 teams, ASSEMBLE! pic.twitter.com/6RRCWpCGTh— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 28, 2018
Magnus Ericsson headed outside, but the weather was bleak rather than magical.
Hmmmmm. I guess thanks for making me feel at home Barcelona 😂❄️ #ME9 #WinterTesting #SwedishRally? pic.twitter.com/GcBYiSm5GV— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) February 28, 2018
Toro Rosso meanwhile looked to The Simpsons for help.
The snow is continuing to fall at the @Circuitcat_eng, we might have to call in the big guns... pic.twitter.com/k9WHr1zI25— Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 28, 2018
And Lewis Hamilton got to grips with a well-dressed snowman. Check out those buttons…
The #SnowMan meets one of his biggest fans 😜 @LewisHamilton #DrivenByEachOther #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/ApxwkkEtfg— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 28, 2018
Will the World Drivers’ Championship have replaced that snowman by the end of the season?
