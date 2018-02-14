From Bristol City to Barcelona, football clubs have been getting into the romantic spirit on social media for Valentine’s Day.

From Bristol City to Barcelona, football clubs have been getting into the romantic spirit on social media for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s how football clubs celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media

From the Premier League, Chelsea spotted a chance to be creative with their striker Alvaro Morata’s celebration.

Happy #ValentinesDay! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vU9RhK6qPB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2018 Meanwhile, other top clubs decided to look back at their favourite footballing partnerships. From Liverpool’s celebrated goalscorers…

🗓 February 14, 2016: @DannyWelbeck made our Valentine's Day with this late winner pic.twitter.com/UpXAL8TMvM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2018 And Newcastle reminisced about their most recent victory, a remarkable 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park at the weekend. Something you'll love this Valentine's Day. ❤️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KcoZWx03IB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2018 Manchester City handed out some Valentine’s Day cards. The jokes inside were a bit hit and miss.

L❤️ve is in the air! #valentines #mancity pic.twitter.com/SQ6c6QBmY0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2018 Bournemouth were clearly spending their day appreciating the little things in life. #ValentinesDay is a day to appreciate what you love... ❤️



We have a few things - starting with a @MarcPugh7 chop!#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/VQ24H8XxUU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 14, 2018 From the Championship, as ever Bristol City brought their social media A-game.

♥️ Happy #ValentinesDay to all #BristolCity supporters! pic.twitter.com/7JFweylDI3 — Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) February 14, 2018 And abroad, Barcelona used the day to share a wholesome set of messages.

Happy #ValentinesDay from Barça! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ySWrdtXs6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 14, 2018 And last but not least, many clubs just wanted share the love.

Press Association