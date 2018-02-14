News And Finally

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Here’s how football clubs celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media

Prepare yourself for goals, ham-fisted jokes and lots of love hearts.

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Gareth Bale celebrates scoring
Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Gareth Bale celebrates scoring

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

From Bristol City to Barcelona, football clubs have been getting into the romantic spirit on social media for Valentine’s Day.

From the Premier League, Chelsea spotted a chance to be creative with their striker Alvaro Morata’s celebration.

Meanwhile, other top clubs decided to look back at their favourite footballing partnerships.

From Liverpool’s celebrated goalscorers…

… to a more lovey-dovey approach from Manchester United.

Arsenal decided to look back at Valentine’s Days past.

And Newcastle reminisced about their most recent victory, a remarkable 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Manchester City handed out some Valentine’s Day cards. The jokes inside were a bit hit and miss.

Bournemouth were clearly spending their day appreciating the little things in life.

From the Championship, as ever Bristol City brought their social media A-game.

And abroad, Barcelona used the day to share a wholesome set of messages.

And last but not least, many clubs just wanted share the love.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News