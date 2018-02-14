Here’s how football clubs celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media
Prepare yourself for goals, ham-fisted jokes and lots of love hearts.
From Bristol City to Barcelona, football clubs have been getting into the romantic spirit on social media for Valentine’s Day.
From the Premier League, Chelsea spotted a chance to be creative with their striker Alvaro Morata’s celebration.
Happy #ValentinesDay! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vU9RhK6qPB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2018
Meanwhile, other top clubs decided to look back at their favourite footballing partnerships.
From Liverpool’s celebrated goalscorers…
Owen & Heskey, Gerrard & Torres, Salah & Firmino. Just some of #LFC's Perfect Partners... 😍#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/1g367z4CuB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2018
… to a more lovey-dovey approach from Manchester United.
Who's your favourite #MUFC duo? 😉❤️ pic.twitter.com/o4rySeEjng— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 14, 2018
Arsenal decided to look back at Valentine’s Days past.
🗓 February 14, 2016: @DannyWelbeck made our Valentine's Day with this late winner pic.twitter.com/UpXAL8TMvM— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2018
And Newcastle reminisced about their most recent victory, a remarkable 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park at the weekend.
Something you'll love this Valentine's Day. ❤️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KcoZWx03IB— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2018
Manchester City handed out some Valentine’s Day cards. The jokes inside were a bit hit and miss.
L❤️ve is in the air! #valentines #mancity pic.twitter.com/SQ6c6QBmY0— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2018
Bournemouth were clearly spending their day appreciating the little things in life.
#ValentinesDay is a day to appreciate what you love... ❤️— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 14, 2018
We have a few things - starting with a @MarcPugh7 chop!#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/VQ24H8XxUU
From the Championship, as ever Bristol City brought their social media A-game.
♥️ Happy #ValentinesDay to all #BristolCity supporters! pic.twitter.com/7JFweylDI3— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) February 14, 2018
And abroad, Barcelona used the day to share a wholesome set of messages.
Happy #ValentinesDay from Barça! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ySWrdtXs6— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 14, 2018
And last but not least, many clubs just wanted share the love.
Happy #ValentinesDay 💙 pic.twitter.com/rzpv7UGC8z— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2018
Happy Valentine's Day from #lcfc! 💙🦊 pic.twitter.com/fjDAJYXc1e— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 14, 2018
💙#ValentinesDay #WBA pic.twitter.com/OmfflUzkbA— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 14, 2018
Press Association