Here’s how football clubs are marking #WorldMentalHealthDay on social media

World Mental Health Day is a time to highlight the issue as well as to focus on looking after yourself and others.

Football clubs have been tweeting their own messages of support.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, for example, wanted people to know how important it is that people take the “chains” off and start talking about mental health.

"Back in the day there was a stigma for men to talk about it or there was a stigma as a group of people, as footballers, to talk about these things. It's important that we take these chains off and start talking about it, moving forward with an open mind."#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/2cuoh4wd95 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 10, 2018

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer presented a documentary for the Reds examining “the impact of mental health problems in football and wider society”.

To mark World Mental Health Day, Jason McAteer examines the impact of mental health problems in football and wider society in an emotional documentary: https://t.co/FRQOkWvPU9#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ZRTUChIRVw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 10, 2018

Queens Park Rangers player Courtnay Ward-Chambers spoke about how football helped her overcome her struggles.

Some clubs simply tweeted short videos of support, such as this from Notts County’s Matt Tootle, who said: “Everyone’s here to help you.”

Football at any level really can help people deal with what they’re going through.

This amazing football club in Iceland uses the beautiful game to help people with mental health problems 🇮🇸 #WorldMentalHealthDay #EqualGame



💬 "You don't have to be isolated"



Need to talk to someone? 👉 https://t.co/f0yElUOMt4 pic.twitter.com/VEva4p7CJ6 — UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2018

And many clubs tweeted this video from Mind, the mental health charity.

Like football, life has its ups and downs. Introducing your new support team – @MindCharity. RT to support #OnYourSide #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/nYDvwx8Hp6 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) October 10, 2018

Sunderland reminded their followers that “sharing how you feel isn’t just for 90 minutes, it’s for life”.

Who hasn’t hugged a complete stranger when their team wins?



But sharing how you feel isn’t just for 90 minutes, it’s for life. @MindCharity have joined the @EFL to raise funds to deliver life changing support.



Text FOOTBALL to 70660 to donate £3 to Mind.#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/GZHOkO9Ang — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 10, 2018

And Reading were keen to let people know who they can contact if they are struggling.

Furthermore, the Mind logo currently appears on the back of all 72 EFL clubs’ shirts, attached to each player’s name.

The partnership will see Mind work with the EFL to promote awareness of mental health to players, staff, fans and raise funds and improve their approach to the subject.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Samaritans operates a round-the-clock freephone service 365 days a year for people who want to talk in confidence. You can call them on 116 123, or visit the Samaritans website.

Mind also has an online tool if you feel like you need help now. It is at mind.org.uk/need-urgent-help/using-this-tool/

And if you’re searching for help for someone else, visit mind.org.uk/information-support/helping-someone-else/.

