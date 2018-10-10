News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Here’s how football clubs are marking #WorldMentalHealthDay on social media

Clubs all over the UK are tweeting to support those struggling with mental health.

The back of Middlesbrough’s George Friend’s shirt – (Richard Sellers/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

World Mental Health Day is a time to highlight the issue as well as to focus on looking after yourself and others.

Football clubs have been tweeting their own messages of support.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, for example, wanted people to know how important it is that people take the “chains” off and start talking about mental health.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer presented a documentary for the Reds examining “the impact of mental health problems in football and wider society”.

Queens Park Rangers player Courtnay Ward-Chambers spoke about how football helped her overcome her struggles.

Some clubs simply tweeted short videos of support, such as this from Notts County’s Matt Tootle, who said: “Everyone’s here to help you.”

Football at any level really can help people deal with what they’re going through.

And many clubs tweeted this video from Mind, the mental health charity.

Sunderland reminded their followers that “sharing how you feel isn’t just for 90 minutes, it’s for life”.

And Reading were keen to let people know who they can contact if they are struggling.

Furthermore, the Mind logo currently appears on the back of all 72 EFL clubs’ shirts, attached to each player’s name.

The partnership will see Mind work with the EFL to promote awareness of mental health to players, staff, fans and raise funds and improve their approach to the subject.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Samaritans operates a round-the-clock freephone service 365 days a year for people who want to talk in confidence. You can call them on 116 123, or visit the Samaritans website.

Mind also has an online tool if you feel like you need help now. It is at mind.org.uk/need-urgent-help/using-this-tool/

And if you’re searching for help for someone else, visit mind.org.uk/information-support/helping-someone-else/.

Press Association

