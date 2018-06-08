Here’s a Deliveroo order being transported by kayak

Hungry Deliveroo customers can now get their favourite foods delivered by kayak.

Hungry Deliveroo customers can now get their favourite foods delivered by kayak.

The first such delivery was made on Thursday night in Dublin, dishing up a meal of burritos from Boojum to those sat alongside the Grand Canal.

(Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland) The takeaway service has been exploring ways to make deliveries available to customers in public parks in the city – with the kayak option being trialled. On Thursday night an experienced kayaker from Canoe Centre navigated Dublin’s Grand Canal, along Richmond Row with the order.

(Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland) A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts. “Our extreme kayak delivery along the canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.

“Our mission is to get people the food they want, wherever and whenever they want. We are always trialling new methods of delivery – and this week there have been a few riders trading in their bicycles for kayaks, to make deliveries to people sitting on the side of the canal.” There you have it then: burritos by boat is now a thing.

Press Association