A dog has already won Halloween 2018 after his specially-made costume arrived early and he tried it on.

Here is a dog dressed as Paddington Bear and it’s wonderful

Bertram The Pomeranian looks so good as Paddington Bear – complete with his red hat and blue coat – that it’s hard to remember he’s a dog.

Bertie’s picture was shared on his own Instagram account by his owner Kathy Grayson and it was later shared and reposted on other social media accounts with messages of joy at discovering his picture.

He lives in New York after being rehomed from a shelter in Oklahoma. He was originally called Jasper, but Kathy, who owns an art gallery, opted to rename him in honour of Bertie Wooster from PG Wodehouse’s Jeeves And Wooster novels.

“I called him ‘Puppy Bear’ for months until I settled on a name, Bertie,” Kathy told the Press Association.

“By the time his adult fur grew in and he was fully grown, it was obvious that Bertie was the cutest guy in the world. People would stop us on the street all the time, and in NYC people usually don’t do that too much, so the power was real.

“I had to create his own Instagram page for him because my art gallery page has to post paintings and sell art, and people just wanted to see Bert.

“For these few years people would comment that Bert looks like Paddington, so after finally watching those movies I gave in and bought him a little Paddington Bear costume.”

Kathy purchased the outfit from a woman in the UK via Etsy.

“It fit him perfectly,” she added. “Now I just need a little suitcase and some galoshes and I will really have a bear on my hands here.”

Despite looking like the Marmalade-loving bear and the epitome of cuteness, Kathy says Bertie’s personality is his best attribute.

“He is so calm and chill; he is just a funny, thoughtful, alert little friend. He doesn’t bite, almost never barks, he just stares and stares and smiles and romps.”

Bertie, now five, wears bow ties when he joins Kathy at work events in a nod to his namesake, enjoys swimming and playing in the dog pool and even eats cheese.

“At all times of day, having Bert with me is just a constant joy, I feel grateful every day, multiple times a day, to have this wonderful being here with me.”

