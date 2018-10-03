News And Finally

Wednesday 3 October 2018

Here are the most ridiculous ways students have got themselves into detention

Have you ever found yourself unjustly in detention? These stories might be for you.

(liveslow/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you’ve been to school, you’ve probably experienced the woes of detention, whether it was deserved or not.

Reddit user RaresJF asked people on the website for their stories of the most ridiculous ways they’ve found themselves punished after class, and the answers will definitely make you laugh.

Here are 11 of the best that might take you back to your school days.

1. This latecomer.

Comment from discussion Mucheng’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

2. This slushie mishap.

Comment from discussion FAUPD’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".
3. A childish cap was no laughing matter.

Comment from discussion Chrisbgrind’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

4. Rainbow hair can get you into deep trouble…

Comment from discussion goobermuslim’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".
5. This “paper throwing maylay”.

Comment from discussion Circleseven’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

6. A textbook? In class? Reprehensible.

Comment from discussion i1i1dontknow’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".
7. Sometimes you can’t win.

Comment from discussion FoldingAbyss’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

8. Say cheese!

Comment from discussion Aflameisfitful’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".
9. Absolutely no dropping folders in class.

Comment from discussion TreeDwarf’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

10. Definitely siding with the student on this one.

Comment from discussion Drewshbag77’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".
11. Lastly, this complete mistake.

Comment from discussion Blesbok’s comment from discussion "What was the stupidest way you got a school detention?".

