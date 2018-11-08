A huge black light painting highlighting mental health issues was among the more eye-catching feats achieved to mark Guinness World Record Day.

A huge black light painting highlighting mental health issues was among the more eye-catching feats achieved to mark Guinness World Record Day.

Here are some eye-catching records broken on Guinness World Records Day

British artist Livi Gosling, 28, bagged the record with her UV black light image which, at 453.22 metres squared, was the largest of its type.

The image, created in conjunction with charity YoungMinds, used 80 litres of paint and took 10 hours to complete with a team of young activists and YoungMinds staff.

Livi said: “Seeing my artwork scaled up to over 400 square metres was a surreal and exciting thing to see.

“I wanted to represent that, just like a tree, mental health is something that needs to be nourished so that it can be healthy and blossom.”

Elsewhere, there was success for the Harlem Globetrotters, who added the farthest back somersault basketball shot – an impressive 17.71 metres – to their catalogue of records.

In China, Que Jianyu hung upside down from a pole while he solved a Rubik’s cube in 15.84 seconds.

For context, the record for solving a Rubik’s cube the right way up is 4.22 seconds – achieved by Felix Zemdegs in Australia in May.

American Aaron Fotheringham, a 27-year-old extreme wheelchair athlete, pocketed three records of his own – tallest quarter pipe drop-in on a wheelchair (8.4m), farthest wheelchair ramp jump (21.35m) and highest wheelchair hand plant (8.4m).

In Australia, Doni Gales completed 55 front split spins in a wind tunnel in one minute to complete her successful record attempt.

According to Guinness World Records, upwards of 600,000 people worldwide were attempting to secure their own records on Thursday.

Press Association