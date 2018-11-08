Here are some eye-catching records broken on Guinness World Records Day
From painting a huge UV image to solving a Rubik’s Cube upside down, there are plenty of ways to make a mark.
A huge black light painting highlighting mental health issues was among the more eye-catching feats achieved to mark Guinness World Record Day.
British artist Livi Gosling, 28, bagged the record with her UV black light image which, at 453.22 metres squared, was the largest of its type.
Over 450m² of canvas, 80 litres of paint and 10 hours of work went into forming the world’s largest UV blacklight painting. Created by UK based mental health charity @youngmindsuk and @livi_gosling_illustration for #GWRDay, the image was designed to shine a light on young people’s mental health. The image was created after Livi Gosling (UK) met with activists from YoungMinds. “I wanted to represent that just like a tree, mental health is something that needs to be nourished so that it can be healthy and blossom" Livi explained. “It’s got some flowers to show that there are positive elements, but there are also falling leaves to show that things might change or fluctuate – but there is hope.” 💡 _____________________________________________________ #guinnessworldrecords #GWRDay #officiallyamazing #art #illustration #UVpaint #painting #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness
The image, created in conjunction with charity YoungMinds, used 80 litres of paint and took 10 hours to complete with a team of young activists and YoungMinds staff.
Livi said: “Seeing my artwork scaled up to over 400 square metres was a surreal and exciting thing to see.
“I wanted to represent that, just like a tree, mental health is something that needs to be nourished so that it can be healthy and blossom.”
Elsewhere, there was success for the Harlem Globetrotters, who added the farthest back somersault basketball shot – an impressive 17.71 metres – to their catalogue of records.
In China, Que Jianyu hung upside down from a pole while he solved a Rubik’s cube in 15.84 seconds.
For context, the record for solving a Rubik’s cube the right way up is 4.22 seconds – achieved by Felix Zemdegs in Australia in May.
American Aaron Fotheringham, a 27-year-old extreme wheelchair athlete, pocketed three records of his own – tallest quarter pipe drop-in on a wheelchair (8.4m), farthest wheelchair ramp jump (21.35m) and highest wheelchair hand plant (8.4m).
Doni Gales completed a head-spinning 55 front split spins in one minute - in a wind tunnel! 🌪 The Guinness World Records Day attempt saw the 23-year-old Australian flying mid-air while doing the splits and spinning continuously at iFLY Down Under. Despite the physically challenging nature of the attempt, Doni managed it with ease, and attributes her success to her dance background. “I’ve danced my whole life, I was born and raised into it. That definitely helped me along my progression with flying.” Doni now has a taste for record-breaking, and is planning her next attempt. “I’d love to go for another record attempt – I’d like to top one that’s already existing now I think!” _______________________________________________________ #GWRDay #guinnessworldrecords #officallyamazing #iFLY #iFLYDownUnder #windtunnel #indoorskydiving
In Australia, Doni Gales completed 55 front split spins in a wind tunnel in one minute to complete her successful record attempt.
According to Guinness World Records, upwards of 600,000 people worldwide were attempting to secure their own records on Thursday.
Press Association