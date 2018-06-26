News And Finally

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Here are all the funniest replies to Yoko Ono’s World Cup tweet

Who will win the World Cup?

Yoko Ono’s World Cup tweet has resurfaced (Jason Roberts/PA, Mike Egerton/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

On Valentine’s Day 2017 Yoko Ono tweeted something about the World Cup that fans appear to have rediscovered and are enjoying all over again.

The 85-year-old artist’s tweet was forgotten about for a while, but with the 2018 World Cup in full swing it seems to have resurfaced.

You’d be irritated if you put £10 into the sweepstake only to get “A child who believes in a peaceful world”, wouldn’t you?

It’s original analysis if nothing else.

Could it be bad news for the English game?

Other tournament favourites are available.

And others imagined what form this child might take.

So far a handful of teams have qualified for the next round, but no sign of a child who believes in a peaceful world just yet. Back to you in the studio, Yoko.

Press Association

