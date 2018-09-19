Here are all the British things that confuse the heck out of Americans

Independent.ie

While America and Great Britain share a lot in common, certain cultural aspects on both sides can be baffling for either country.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/here-are-all-the-british-things-that-confuse-the-heck-out-of-americans-37334165.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37334148.ece/dc275/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_72ea69da-f41e-4dc4-82e3-08443a2508c9_1