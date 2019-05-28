Residents in Londonderry were in shock after a number of escaped horses galloped through a housing estate on Tuesday night.

Herd of horses seen trotting down residential street

At around 1130pm, approximately 30 horses escaped from their field and ran through the densely populated Ballymore Park area in Creggan.

Videos circulated on social media throughout the night of the escapees galloping through the streets, much to the shock of local residents.

A Police Service Northern Ireland spokesman said: “We received a report that a number of horses were on the loose near the Ballymore Park area of Derry/Londonderry at around 11.30 pm on Monday, 27th May.

“Officers spoke to the owner and the horses were returned to a field.”

