Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce to launch in the UK
Mayochup, as its called in America, will be renamed Saucy Sauce in the UK.
Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce Mayochup will launch in the UK with a different name thanks to a trademark clash.
Mayochup is already trademarked in Europe, according to Heinz, so the company will instead call the product Saucy Sauce.
The condiment, a mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise and “a special blend of spices”, was launched as Mayochup in the United States last year.
In the wake of that launch, the company created a Twitter poll promising if 50,000 people said they wanted it they would bring the sauce to the UK.
Who’s up for #mayochup?— Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) September 18, 2018
It’s up to you in the UK … 50,000 votes for Yes and we’ll put it on the shelves!
That target was duly met and Mayochup, under its new name Saucy Sauce, will be available in shops in the UK from August 23.
PA Media