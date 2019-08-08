Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce to launch in the UK

Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce Mayochup will launch in the UK with a different name thanks to a trademark clash.

Mayochup is already trademarked in Europe, according to Heinz, so the company will instead call the product Saucy Sauce.

Heinz Mayochup has been renamed Saucy Sauce for the UK market (Heinz)

The condiment, a mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise and “a special blend of spices”, was launched as Mayochup in the United States last year.

In the wake of that launch, the company created a Twitter poll promising if 50,000 people said they wanted it they would bring the sauce to the UK.

Who’s up for #mayochup?

It’s up to you in the UK … 50,000 votes for Yes and we’ll put it on the shelves! — Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) September 18, 2018

That target was duly met and Mayochup, under its new name Saucy Sauce, will be available in shops in the UK from August 23.

PA Media