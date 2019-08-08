News And Finally

Friday 9 August 2019

Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce to launch in the UK

Mayochup, as its called in America, will be renamed Saucy Sauce in the UK.

Heinz Saucy Sauce, a mayonnaise-tomato ketchup hybrid (John Nguyen/PA)Photo credit should read:
By Alistair Mason, PA

Heinz’s tomato ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid sauce Mayochup will launch in the UK with a different name thanks to a trademark clash.

Mayochup is already trademarked in Europe, according to Heinz, so the company will instead call the product Saucy Sauce.

Heinz Mayochup has been renamed Saucy Sauce for the UK market (Heinz)

The condiment, a mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise and “a special blend of spices”, was launched as Mayochup in the United States last year.

In the wake of that launch, the company created a Twitter poll promising if 50,000 people said they wanted it they would bring the sauce to the UK.

That target was duly met and Mayochup, under its new name Saucy Sauce, will be available in shops in the UK from August 23.

