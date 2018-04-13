Condiment king Heinz could soon be coming out with a controversial new sauce.

Condiment king Heinz could soon be coming out with a controversial new sauce.

Heinz might soon put ‘Mayochup’ on the shelves but the sauce is already dividing opinion

Branded Mayochup, the squeezy-bottle offering would be a creamy combination of mayonnaise and, you guessed it, ketchup.

But production depends on the success of a Twitter poll set up on their official US account. Heinz tweeted: “Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018 Out of almost 700,000 votes, 55% went for “Pass the Heinz Mayochup”. The poll remains open until Sunday. But the survey sparked many a debate in Twitterverse, with users suggesting alternative names for it.

But it should have been called Ketchonaise — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) April 11, 2018 Heinz was happy to oblige. This one's just for you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/r3N2kmAkG2 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018 Others complained about fridge space.

I don’t need another bottle in my fridge! — Heather (@SweetGeekling) April 11, 2018 This is 2 bottles combined, so really we're making more space in your fridge. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018 You need a third option...NO. It only has a few uses..and is another bottle clogging up the refrigerator...no vote. — Steve #NYY, #NYG (@sdt927) April 11, 2018 One person decided to be an ally of the cause. I personally don't want it, but I'm seeing so many people support it, I think I'll just vote yes for the people that DO want it. That way, people who want the option will have the option. — Roze Gunn (@RWBYDragon) April 11, 2018 This. This is an example of goodness. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018 But the real debate here, is how to pronounce it.

Forget all the other debates, the real question is if it's pronounced "may yo chup" or "match up" — Speed McDriveman 🏁 #FreeDankula (@KuckHammett) April 12, 2018 We’ll answer that one for you: it’s neither.

Anyone on these isles would call it what it is: plain old burger sauce #justsayin.

Some Twitter users were also quick to point out the similarities between the Mayochup and their local versions which have been around for much longer. It’s called fry sauce. It’s a Utah thing. Need proof we had it first? Look at our Olympic pin from 2002 — Taylor (@thetay24) April 12, 2018 This is not something new!! Puertoricans been doing this for decades!! And we call it MayoKetchup!! It is delicious with all of our fritters and condiments!! #Mayochup #MayoKetchup #Boricua — Francisco J Vazquez (@Nikon1778) April 12, 2018 You mean “pink sauce” right? — D e e (@Gayhoseoks) April 12, 2018 We call it kayo... it’s been called kayo for years.. 😭 — Nicole (@ncarriondo) April 12, 2018

Press Association