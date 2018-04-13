News And Finally

Friday 13 April 2018

Heinz might soon put ‘Mayochup’ on the shelves but the sauce is already dividing opinion

Looks like burger sauce to me.

Heinz ketchup and Heinz Mayonnaise (eyewave/ serts/Getty Images/PA)
By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Condiment king Heinz could soon be coming out with a controversial new sauce.

Branded Mayochup, the squeezy-bottle offering would be a creamy combination of mayonnaise and, you guessed it, ketchup.

But production depends on the success of a Twitter poll set up on their official US account.

Heinz tweeted: “Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

Out of almost 700,000 votes, 55% went for “Pass the Heinz Mayochup”. The poll remains open until Sunday.

But the survey sparked many a debate in Twitterverse, with users suggesting alternative names for it.

Heinz was happy to oblige.

Others complained about fridge space.

One person decided to be an ally of the cause.

But the real debate here, is how to pronounce it.

We’ll answer that one for you: it’s neither.

Anyone on these isles would call it what it is: plain old burger sauce #justsayin.

Some Twitter users were also quick to point out the similarities between the Mayochup and their local versions which have been around for much longer.

