Friday 29 December 2017

Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message

The Arsenal defender has called on Twitter to help.

(John Walton/PA)
(John Walton/PA)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Hector Bellerin is on a mission to find a young fan who held up a sweet sign about him during Arsenal’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal defender called on Twitter to help find the girl who attended the December 28 match at Selhurst Park.

He wrote: “Came across this picture of last nights game, could everyone RT and help me find this young fan please?

ipanews_74081d36-a266-4158-9afc-073f518ca16a_embedded234272538
A young fan holds up a sign ahead of the PRemier League game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

In the picture, the mystery fan is seen in a Father Christmas hat and holding up a sign reading “Bellerin I (heart) you xx”

His shirt number, 24, is included inside the heart.

ipanews_74081d36-a266-4158-9afc-073f518ca16a_embedded234272541
Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Other pictures taken before the game show her to be wearing an Arsenal shirt, and seemingly at the game with her parents and brother.

Bellerin’s message was retweeted by the main Arsenal account.

ipanews_74081d36-a266-4158-9afc-073f518ca16a_embedded234273234
Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Whoever the young fan was, she saw Arsenal win 3-2 on a day when Arsene Wenger matched Sir Alex Ferguson’s record for overseeing 810 Premier League games.

Press Association

