Arsenal Fan TV is well-known for its YouTube videos where angry fans react to their club’s poor performances, but what do the players make of it?

Hector Bellerin had his say on Arsenal Fan TV during an Oxford Union Q&A

Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin moved to London from Barcelona in 2011, and during a question-and-answer session with the Oxford Union he was asked about the station.

The question came at 33:29 in the session after Bellerin had already spoken on his Barcelona background, charity work and interests outside of football. “I don’t think there are players that just go on the internet just to watch Arsenal Fan TV,” said Bellerin.

“It does sometimes pop into the timeline so I see it sometimes. “I think it’s so wrong for someone that claims to be a fan, and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?” he continued.

Of course, the channel is not all criticism. Fans are fans, and Arsenal Fan TV show their appreciation of the club too, it just so happens that the angry videos seem to have the furthest reach. Just home from Sweden. Good professional performance by Arsenal yesterday. Big respect to all the Fans who braved the snow & sub zero temperatures to show the team such great support. Best fans around even though they are sometimes not appreciated. ❤️🔴⚪️ #COYG — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 16, 2018 And while the 22-year-old initially seemed to condemn the channel, he added that they have a right to create such content, and suggested it did not affect the players.

“I think they’re people hustling trying to make money their way, which everyone is entitled to do,” he said. “But for us players it doesn’t affect us. “When you grow you realise what’s important to listen to and what not to take. If a coach comes to me and tells me I’ve done something wrong, I’m going to take that advice.

“If someone from Arsenal Fan TV says ‘this guy needs to do this, this guy needs to do that,’ I’m not going to listen to them.

“But they’re entitled to their opinion, and if people find it funny then go and watch it!”

