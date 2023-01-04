‘Heart-warming’ photograph of little owls wins South Downs photography prize

A “heart-warming” picture which captures the “fatherly love” of an owl for its chick has been announced as the winner of the South Downs National Park’s annual photography competition.

“Little Owl Chick and Dad”, by David Jeffery, took the top spot in the contest which attracted more than 500 entries.

The winning image, taken in Edburton, West Sussex, shows a male little owl preening its young next to a weather vane showing west to east and spelling “we”.

With a competition theme of Near and Far, the judging panel stated the image was “extraordinary and thought-provoking”.

Expand Close Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond frosty morning by Christopher Pearson WINNER MOBILE PHONE PIC South Downs National Park Photo Competition 2022 (Christopher Pearson/PA Wire) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond frosty morning by Christopher Pearson WINNER MOBILE PHONE PIC South Downs National Park Photo Competition 2022 (Christopher Pearson/PA Wire)

Judge Nick Heasman, countryside policy manager for the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “I like the east and west theme and it’s very fitting for the South Downs, which is such a long national park and changes so much from east to west.

“I’m also reminded of the great poet Rudyard Kipling who adored the South Downs and wrote of them ‘running’ from east to west. The photograph is out of the ordinary and something we haven’t seen before.”

Mr Jeffery, who lives in Portslade, East Sussex, who claims the £250 prize, said: “I’m proud of the photographs I take but getting recognition is always a special moment.

“I always love seeing natural behaviour when out photographing wildlife, but to see a dad and his chick being so comfortable with my presence was especially rewarding.”

Expand Close Hello World by Carl Gough Runner-up in SDNP Photo Competition (Carl Gough/PA Wire) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hello World by Carl Gough Runner-up in SDNP Photo Competition (Carl Gough/PA Wire)

The runner-up prize went to “Hello World” by Carl Gough, which captures two juvenile kestrels taking their first look at the world before fledging from their hollowed tree nesting site.

Judge Rachael Talibart said: “Kestrels are just the most majestic animal – doesn’t matter how often you see them. I love this image. The composition and framing is fantastic. It looks like we’ve had a secret view into their world.”

Expand Close Look Down by Thomas Moore Third Place South Downs National Park Photo Competition / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Look Down by Thomas Moore Third Place South Downs National Park Photo Competition

Third place was awarded to Thomas Moore’s “Look Down”, a shot of a cricket at RSPB Pulborough Brooks, with “Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond on a frosty morning” by Christopher Pearson winning the mobile phone category.