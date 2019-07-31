‘Healthy and active’ African lion cub born at Denver Zoo in Colorado

A baby African lion cub has been described as “healthy and active” by keepers when it was born at Denver Zoo in the United States.

The cub, whose sex has yet to be determined, was born on Thursday July 25 to seven-year-old mother Neliah and three-year old father Tobias.

Posting a video to Facebook of the cub with its mother, the zoo said: “Mom and cub are both healthy and active, and bonding behind the scenes… The video shows Neliah and her cub in their den box, which mimics the space she would seek out in the wild.”

Matt Lenyo, assistant curator of predators at the zoo, said: “This is Neliah’s second time around as a mum, so we were confident she’d show all the correct behaviours with her new cub.

“She immediately started grooming and nursing the cub, which is exactly what we hoped she would do.”

Denver Zoo added that the cub’s birth is a success for their breeding programme, which hopes to increase the population of African lions, which are classed as a vulnerable species in the wild.

PA Media