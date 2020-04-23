Healthcare staff line corridors to applaud Covid-19 survivors leaving hospital

Healthcare workers across the UK have been applauding coronavirus survivors as they leave hospital.

Grandmother-of-three Colleen was given a clap of honour after being discharged from Salford Royal, where she had spent six days in intensive care – including two days on a ventilator – after being treated for the virus.

As she was discharged and sent home, the ward team lined the corridor to applaud her recovery.

Colleen said: “I can’t thank the NHS enough; the staff at Salford Royal couldn’t do enough for me. It was frightening and I was very poorly but everyone was so kind to me, they were fabulous.

Colleen spent six days in the intensive care unit, including 24 hours on a ventilator #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/X4SQGqoVHd — Salford Royal NHS (@SalfordRoyalNHS) April 22, 2020

“I was able to speak to my family on FaceTime but I am so relieved to be home with my husband now.”

Medway Community Healthcare staff also lined the corridors to applaud Simon Burridge, who left the Wisdom Hospice in Rochester.

Mr Burridge is battling multiple cancers and arrived at the hospice 10 days ago after testing positive for the virus.

He said: “From the time I was brought in here by patient transport from Medway Hospital, the people in the hospice have gone well beyond my expectations of care, checking me constantly, nothing was a problem and it was all done in a friendly and professional atmosphere. Cannot thank these people enough!”

Staff lined up to applaud his exit, and he was met at the entrance for an emotional reunion with his wife and children.

Jill Woodbridge, ward manager at the hospice, said: “It is a very difficult and emotional time for everyone but it is great to see such positivity, care and compassion demonstrated day-in, day-out by our dedicated team. I am so thrilled we have been able to support Simon to go home.”

The move mirrors the weekly Thursday night clap that sees Britons take to their doorsteps to applaud healthcare staff for their work battling the coronavirus pandemic.

