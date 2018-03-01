Headteacher parodies Sir Cliff Richard in hilarious song announcing a snow day

A primary school headteacher has come up with a brilliant way of announcing a snow day to his school.

Eddie Huntington, headteacher of Rosebrook Primary School in Stockton-on-Tees, channelled Sir Cliff Richard in a parody of Mistletoe and Wine, changing the lyrics to fit the snowy day.

A message from Mr Huntington Posted by Rosebrook Primary School on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Mr Huntington told the children that there would be no school due to poor weather conditions, and that instead the children should have fun in the snow. He said that parents and students alike were pleased with the video.

Mr Huntington said: “They were really positive and they took it in good spirit and were thrilled that I’d made something fun out of it, and made some suggestions of what they could do.” The video has reached far beyond the primary school, with the original Facebook post now at over 128,000 views.

Fantastic message Mr Huntington we loves it. We are all so lucky to have someone outgoing and fun for our children. Thank You. — Lindsey (@kerridge15) February 28, 2018 In the video, the headteacher suggested activities for the children to get up to in the snow, including throwing snowballs, making snowmen, and sledging. Mr Huntington said: “There’s loads to do outside in the snow. We don’t get that much of it, so you’ve got to turn these things around and make an opportunity out of what’s there.

“They’re important things for kids to do… isn’t this great that they can do something different for a couple of days?” This is excellent Mr Huntington! ❄️ — hilary (@hilary09431379) February 28, 2018 The temperature in Stockton-on-Tees has hit lows of -1C today, with forecasts of snow and sleet continuing into next week.

Mr Huntington said: “I put on the video that I was hoping to open Friday, but forecasts aren’t still looking great… I do want to get the school open as soon as I can.”

Press Association