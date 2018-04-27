‘He might appeal it’: Watch Christian Eriksen have a cheeky dig at Harry Kane

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen was the player whose goal was gifted to Kane following the Englishman’s appeal and the two just featured in a clip for a film shoot with Soccer AM on Sky Sports.

The two were playing a game where they had to strike plastic bottles placed in the netting of the goal, and after Kane tried to claim a miss had hit, Eriksen had something to say about it.

Harry Kane is claiming points in football challenges! 😆



Eriksen: “He might appeal it.” 🤣 #PassOnPlastic pic.twitter.com/tDYqG6kbw7 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 27, 2018

It seems likely Kane, 24, has endured quite a lot of jokes from teammates like these in recent weeks.