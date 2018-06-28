News And Finally

Thursday 28 June 2018

Have you ever made such a mess you wanted to run away? These tweets are for you

People are tweeting about the worst messes they’ve ever made after one user dropped a huge jar of spaghetti sauce on the floor.

(LSOphoto/Getty Images)
(LSOphoto/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Have you ever made a mess so awful, so impossible to clean, that it’s felt like the biggest mistake of your life? Well, plenty of Twitter users have too.

Author Rachel Hawkins kicked off the conversation on social media, admitting she’d smashed a jar of spaghetti sauce and caused a mess so big, she wanted to run away from home.

Here are 10 of the best clean-up stories that might make you internally cringe.

1. This horrible pie mistake.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Cats are always causing havoc.

Jennifer Lawrence Stare GIF by Film4 - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Oh no.

Oh No GIF by The Maury Show - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. The worst thing that could happen.

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This culprit needs to live alone.

The Office Ugh GIF by Romy - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This stain lasted.

Disappointed Monkey GIF by Justin - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Thankfully somebody was home.

I Dont Know What To Do Season 4 GIF by A&E - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This person has been there.

Britney Spears Oops GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. At least the bathroom would smell amazing.

Sad The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Lastly, this absolute nightmare.

New Girl Crying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

