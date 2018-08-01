Harry Maguire’s tiny shin pads drew a lot of attention during a photo shoot for Leicester City’s new away kit, but the big man had the perfect excuse.

Harry Maguire’s tiny shin pads drew a lot of attention during a photo shoot for Leicester City’s new away kit, but the big man had the perfect excuse.

Harry Maguire had a great excuse for wearing tiny shin pads in a photoshoot

The 2015/16 Premier League champions were showing off their new threads with England hero and Foxes centre-back Maguire one of those taking part.

But wait… what are those on his shins?

Yes, people on Twitter couldn’t help but notice the 25-year-old’s very small shin pads, which barely seemed to cover half of his shin bone.

Who got him the child’s small shin pads? — Stuart Chalmers (@sjchalmers82) August 1, 2018

Almost inevitably things culminated in a clothing retailer asking what was going on, with boohooMAN the shop in question on this occasion.

And as he did most of the time at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored a goal and proved a pivotal player in Gareth Southgate’s side, Maguire had the answer.

Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/zxCvVr9QpH — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 1, 2018

“Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh,” Maguire wrote in response. He truly is the people’s centre-back.

Press Association