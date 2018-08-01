Harry Maguire had a great excuse for wearing tiny shin pads in a photoshoot
He was asked to explain, and explain he did.
Harry Maguire’s tiny shin pads drew a lot of attention during a photo shoot for Leicester City’s new away kit, but the big man had the perfect excuse.
The 2015/16 Premier League champions were showing off their new threads with England hero and Foxes centre-back Maguire one of those taking part.
But wait… what are those on his shins?
⚪️🦊 @HarryMaguire93 pic.twitter.com/1XLTYSAhxy— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 1, 2018
Yes, people on Twitter couldn’t help but notice the 25-year-old’s very small shin pads, which barely seemed to cover half of his shin bone.
Who got him the child’s small shin pads?— Stuart Chalmers (@sjchalmers82) August 1, 2018
Almost inevitably things culminated in a clothing retailer asking what was going on, with boohooMAN the shop in question on this occasion.
Excuse me @HarryMaguire93 can you explain those shin pads? 😂— boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) August 1, 2018
📸: @LCFC pic.twitter.com/LifpAPgCe5
And as he did most of the time at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored a goal and proved a pivotal player in Gareth Southgate’s side, Maguire had the answer.
Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh 🤷🏽♂️😂 https://t.co/zxCvVr9QpH— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 1, 2018
“Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh,” Maguire wrote in response. He truly is the people’s centre-back.
Press Association