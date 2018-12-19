Harry Kane sticks the boot in to Piers Morgan after cup win over Arsenal
The Carabao Cup win gave Tottenham striker Kane the opportunity for revenge…
Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrated setting up the second goal in a 2-0 north London derby by having a dig at Arsenal superfan Piers Morgan.
After goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli put Spurs into the Carabao Cup semi-final, Kane couldn’t resist sending out a tweet to get an extra spot of revenge on Morgan.
The breakfast TV contrarian and journalist had sent out a tweet of his own after the Gunners came back to beat Tottenham 4-2 in a league match earlier this month, asking Kane if he was OK.
Hi mate @HKane - you ok?— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018
And clearly deciding revenge is a dish best served cold, Kane bided his time and found the right moment to respond.
After Spurs’ win at the Emirates on Wednesday, he said: “I’m good thanks you ??”
I'm good thanks you ?? https://t.co/w5T7vJ7iry— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 19, 2018
A simple riposte – but one that’s more than good enough to earn the England striker, who came off the bench to help seal Tottenham’s win, a shower of praise from Spurs fans.
We now all support Harry Kane— Fredrik (@F_Edits) December 19, 2018
Marry me— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) December 19, 2018
Legend— Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) December 19, 2018
Yes Harry 😂😂👏👏— Andrew (@Datey11) December 19, 2018
You come for the king, you best not miss🤷🏽♂️— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) December 19, 2018
Keep a firm eye on Twitter when next the two sides meet – this one could run and run.
Press Association