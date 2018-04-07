News And Finally

Saturday 7 April 2018

Harry Kane is building an army of pundits to help him get his goal against Stoke back

Spurs’ second goal was taken off the striker and given to Christian Eriksen after Kane was deemed not to have touched the ball.

Tottenham's Harry Kane looks towards the ball - (Nigel French/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Harry Kane has always been hungry for goals, as every good striker is, and he’s not giving up on letting this one go by the look of it.

The England forward is five goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race to be the Premier League’s top scorer, so when he thought he’d scored against Stoke it would have felt particularly sweet.

However, the effort was taken off him later on and given to Christian Eriksen, after the 24-year-old was deemed not to have touched the Danish midfielder’s free-kick.

But while the Premier League appear to have made their decision, Kane isn’t giving up on the goal just yet.

The striker first attempted to get Alan Shearer onside, before appealing to Frank Lampard and Danny Murphy for their support.

And despite Kane looking like he might one day threaten Shearer’s Premier League goals record, the former Newcastle number nine was in agreement with the Spurs man.

Does anybody know how Eriksen feels about this? Let the man have his goals…

