Harry Kane is building an army of pundits to help him get his goal against Stoke back

Independent.ie

Harry Kane has always been hungry for goals, as every good striker is, and he’s not giving up on letting this one go by the look of it.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/harry-kane-is-building-an-army-of-pundits-to-help-him-get-his-goal-against-stoke-back-36784476.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36784468.ece/e1854/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_439efe8e-7e71-4f9c-bd39-ced4202ea05b_1