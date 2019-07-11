News And Finally

Thursday 11 July 2019

Hard Knot Hallelujah! Heavy metal knitting world title held in Finland

Headbangers moshed it out out for glory in a needle match while creating delicate woollen garments.

The competitors of the first heavy metal knitting world championship react on stage in Joensuu, Finland (David Keyton/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Armed with needles and a yarn of wool, a dozen knitting aficionados have danced to deafening heavy metal music while knitting during an unusual competition in Finland.

The goal of the Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship, which took place on Thursday, was quite simple, to showcase knitting skills while dancing to heavy metal music in the most outlandish way possible.

The Japanese team Giga Body Metal perform in the Heavy Metal Knitting world champions with a show featuring crazy sumo wrestlers and team leader Manabu Kaneko dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono (David Keyton/AP)

Performers had stage names including Woolfumes, Bunny Bandit and 9″ Needles, and they swirled their hair to the fast-paced rhythm of the music.

The competition took place in a packed square in the small town of Joensuu close to the Russian border.

Some 200 people gathered to watch the performances, including families with children and heavy metal fans donning leather-jackets.

