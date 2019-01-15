‘Hamberders and covfefe’: Trump’s latest misspelling amuses social media

Donald Trump was widely ridiculed on social media on Tuesday after misspelling the word “hamburgers” while boasting about an event at the White House.

The US president was hoping to describe the fast-food feast he put on for the Clemson Tigers, a college American football team who won the national championship, but overlooked his spelling of the key ingredient.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Trump’s gaffe was met with plenty of mocking on Twitter, with actor Stephen Mangan one of the first to notice the error.

Meanwhile, comedy writer Nick Pappas suggested a definition for the new word.

“Hamberder (n) – Like a hamburger, but served by an idiot who believes college athletes don’t deserve respect,” he wrote.

Hamberder (n) - Like a hamburger, but served by an idiot who believes college athletes don't deserve respect. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 15, 2019

Others found ways to integrate the mistake into pre-existing pop-culture references such as The Simpsons’ steamed hams skit, as well as a scene from the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.

Hamberders! The cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast! pic.twitter.com/Wyto6ieJBf — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 15, 2019

Some even found a way of combining a previous invention of Mr Trump’s with his most recent effort.

“Hamberders and a cup of covfefe,” wrote American humourist Peter Sagal.

Hamberders and a cup of covfefe. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) January 15, 2019

In May 2017, Mr Trump shared a late-night tweet which read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” before attempting to style the error out by posting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

This is far from the first time Mr Trump’s spelling has let him down on social media.

Perhaps most famously, he wrote that Democrats could not find a “smocking gun” two times in one tweet when denying collusion between his election campaign and Russian agents.

“‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.’ @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…” he tweeted in December 2018.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Other errors include misspelling “counsel” as “councel”, confusing the word “lose” for “loose” and “role” for “roll”.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Ted Cruz is totally unelectable, if he even gets to run (born in Canada). Will loose big to Hillary. Polls show I beat Hillary easily! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2016

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Many social media users have grown so used to such occurrences that the trending of an unusual word is often enough to signify the president’s involvement.

It’s sad that when I opened Twitter I knew why Hamberders was trending without reading my timeline. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 15, 2019

“It’s sad that when I opened Twitter I knew why Hamberders was trending without reading my timeline,” tweeted comedian Tony Posnaski.

Mr Trump’s “hamberders” tweet was liked 47,000 times in two hours after he posted it.

Press Association