Halloween comes early for birthday tigers at American zoo

Halloween is just around the corner, but two lucky animals at Pittsburgh Zoo in Pennsylvania are celebrating the spooky season early.

Two Amur tiger cubs at the zoo have been given pumpkins to chew on and play with as part of their first birthday celebrations.

Posting a video of the tigers to Facebook, Pittsburgh Zoo said: “Fall is officially here, and our two Amur tiger cubs, Andre and Tesha, celebrated their first birthday with an introduction to their first pumpkins!”

The adorable video now has more than 21,000 views from visitors.

The zoo’s two Amur tiger cubs are celebrating their first birthday this month, but it will be another year before they reach their adult size.

The zoo said: “Their father, Pasha, weighs around 360lb and these two little ones weigh about half of that. They still have one more year of growing up to do before they’ll be full-grown!”

