Hair-skipping and hand-walking feature in new Guinness World Records

A woman who can skip with her hair and the fastest cat and dog on a scooter are just some of the standout stars included in the latest edition of the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records 2022 is released on Thursday and features a host of new record-breakers from across the world.

Zion Clark from Ohio, USA, is one of this year’s record breakers after he completed the fastest 20m walking on two hands, in 4.78 seconds.

Clark was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, meaning he was born with no legs and his perseverance saw him introduced to wrestling in elementary school.

The 23-year-old is hoping to become the first American athlete to compete in both an Olympic (wrestling) and Paralympic (wheelchair racing) Games in 2024.

Pratik Mohite from Maharashtra, India, is another showcase of perseverance as he became the shortest competitive bodybuilder (male), standing at 3ft 4in (102cm).

Mohite began bodybuilding after seeing the sport as a representation of being fit and strong, wanting to take part even if others saw him as “weak”.

Another of the record-breakers is Laetitia Ky, from Abidjan in Ivory Coast, who holds the record for the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds.

She achieved 60 skips by braiding her natural hair and adding extensions to sculpt her skipping “rope”.

The 25-year-old is known for creating sculptures with her hair, citing inspiration from the different pre-colonial hairstyles of women from her African culture, and is also a model, actress and content creator.

Canadian dog and cat duo, Lollipop and Sashimi, have also made their way into record-breaking history, becoming the fastest dog and cat duo to travel 5m on a scooter, achieving the feat in 4.37 seconds.

Proud owner Melissa Millett said the pair both enjoyed solo scootering but came up with the trick on their own after both hopping on together one day.

Gymnast Bethany Lodge became the record-holder for the fastest 100m forward rolls (42.64 seconds) and for the most backwards somersault burpees in 30 seconds (five).

Achieving the records served as a fitness goal for the 28-year-old after she initially found it difficult staying motivated during the coronavirus pandemic, with many training places closed.

Also featured for 2022 is Paige Olsen’s dog Lou, who at 34cm has the longest ears on a living dog, as well as Morgan Parsley, whose 30.9cm feet are the largest on a teenager and Oliver Richters, the tallest competitive bodybuilder (male) standing at 7ft 1.9in (218.3cm).

The book also has chapters including environmental champions, pop culture icons and sporting heroes.