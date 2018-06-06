Hailstones larger than baseballs have been falling in Texas

Social media users have shared images and footage of the remarkable hailstones, some of which were larger than baseballs.

Particularly strong updrafts, high water droplet contents and temperatures well below freezing maximise the size of hailstones created in such storms.

Hail is formed in intense thunderstorm clouds and is a form of solid precipitation.

@wfaa @FOX4 @NBC5photog Bigger than baseball sized hail in Coppell, TX about 10 min ago. pic.twitter.com/GoqEWczHed

Largest hail I’ve ever seen tonight. Not looking forward to assessing the damage tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/nLI4RPhq3R — Dr Greg Axelson (@DrGregAxelson) June 6, 2018

“I’ve been here my whole life in North Texas, Dallas area, and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Coppell resident Charles Peteet told CBS.

“It actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us,” another, Brandi Rafael, told the news outlet.