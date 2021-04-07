Gymnast celebrates vault success by brandishing vaccination card

A University of Illinois gymnast caught the attention of people around the world after celebrating by brandishing his vaccination card.

Evan Manivong sealed his fourth vault title of the season with a career best equalling score of 14.750 in the March 22 meeting with Minnesota.

After sticking the landing, the young athlete took a card out from his vest and showed it to those around him before celebrating with his teammates.

.@evanmanivong ties his career-high with a 14.750!



We're not sure what was on that card either...😅#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/jAEcd0L1ub — Illinois M Gym (@IlliniMGym) March 22, 2021

“It’s my vaccination card… go get vaccinated everyone!” he later tweeted.

One commentator said: “Oh and he sticks the landing! Not sure what that is… a vaccine card?

“Whatever it is, if that’s what it takes, sign me up for one of those cards – that was amazing.”

Illinois sealed victory over Minnesota in the meeting, while Manivong’s celebration has since been viewed more than three million times on social media.

PA Media