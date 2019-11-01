News And Finally

Friday 1 November 2019

‘Gun’ confiscated at airport turns out to be decorative toilet roll holder

Replica guns are not allowed in carry-on luggage.

A gun-shaped toilet paper holder that was confiscated at Newark Liberty International Airport (Transportation Security Administration via AP)
By Alistair Mason, PA

Airport workers who thought they had found a gun in a passenger’s bag discovered it was in fact a decorative toilet roll holder.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents took a closer look at the bag after spotting something suspicious as it passed through the X-ray machine at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.

The customer turned the toilet roll holder over to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration/AP)

But when they pulled the item out they discovered it was a toilet roll holder in the shape of a firearm.

Because travellers are not allowed to take replica guns through airport security, the customer was given the choice of putting it into a checked bag or turning it over to the TSA.

According to the agency, he chose the latter.

