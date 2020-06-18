| 13.2°C Dublin

‘Guard llama’ chases police car in Australia

Western Australia Police Force caught a llama on camera as it inspected a police car on duty.

By Emily Chudy, PA

A “guard llama” has been filmed by laughing officers chasing down a police car  in Australia.

Police officers in Kellerberrin, Australia, filmed themselves laughing as a llama appears to chase their car and block them from driving.

“When you’re trying to execute a warrant and this happens,” Western Australia Police Force wrote, posting the video on Facebook.

When you’re trying to execute a warrant and this happens! Looks like alpaca my bags...😬

Posted by Western Australia Police Force on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

An officer is heard saying in the video: “It’s a guard alpaca! A guard llama… he’s actually going to block us!”

The video reached more than 46,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday.

