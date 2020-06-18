‘Guard llama’ chases police car in Australia

| 13.2°C Dublin
A “guard llama” has been filmed by laughing officers chasing down a police car in Australia.
Police officers in Kellerberrin, Australia, filmed themselves laughing as a llama appears to chase their car and block them from driving.
“When you’re trying to execute a warrant and this happens,” Western Australia Police Force wrote, posting the video on Facebook.
When you’re trying to execute a warrant and this happens! Looks like alpaca my bags...😬Posted by Western Australia Police Force on Tuesday, June 16, 2020
An officer is heard saying in the video: “It’s a guard alpaca! A guard llama… he’s actually going to block us!”
The video reached more than 46,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday.
