Tuesday 1 May 2018

Gru from Despicable Me saying ‘gorl’ is now a meme – here’s what you should know

You could say it’s a despicable meme.

Gru actor Steve Carell with a bunch of Minions

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

You probably know Gru from the Despicable Me movies.

He’s the amiable pointy-nosed super villain at the centre of the franchise, voiced by Steve Carell.

He’s also now the star of a new meme that’s slowly taking over Twitter.

Yes, that’s Avril Lavigne, with Gru’s face superimposed on top, singing a slightly altered version of her 2002 banger Sk8er Boi.

You may recall that Gru has a slightly unusual accent that causes him to pronounce words in unique ways – for example, he pronounces the word “girl” as “gorl”.

And on Twitter, that’s more than enough material for a meme.

Here are some of the best examples.

Peter Andre Gru

Aqua Gru

Pussycat Dolls Gru

Danny Gruko

Little Mermaid Gru

Gossip Girl Gru

Abba Gru

And of course, Beyonce Gru

A gruly despicable meme.

