Grin and bear it: Panda has CT scan for kidney exam
Jiao Qing was examined by experts at Berlin’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.
A giant panda whose twin cubs captured international attention has undergone a CT scan after vet discovered one of his kidneys was smaller than the other.
Kleines Kuschel-Update gefällig? #BabyPandasBerlin #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/MX0U5cG0dJ— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) November 12, 2019
Berlin Zoo said nine-year-old Jiao Qing was examined last week by experts at the city’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research after the discrepancy was picked up on an ultrasound.
He will now be monitored to determine whether the smaller kidney is functioning properly.
PA Media