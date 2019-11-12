News And Finally

Tuesday 12 November 2019

Grin and bear it: Panda has CT scan for kidney exam

Jiao Qing was examined by experts at Berlin’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.

Jiao Ling is prepared for an examination (Berlin Zoo via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A giant panda whose twin cubs captured international attention has undergone a CT scan after vet discovered one of his kidneys was smaller than the other.

Berlin Zoo said nine-year-old Jiao Qing was examined last week by experts at the city’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research after the discrepancy was picked up on an ultrasound.

Jiao Ling is prepared for the examination (Berlin Zoo/AP)

He will now be monitored to determine whether the smaller kidney is functioning properly.

