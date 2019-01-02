Greggs’ vegan sausage roll sparks online debate amid high-tech release

High street bakery Greggs has sparked discussion online after announcing the release of their first ever vegan sausage roll.

The vegan-friendly version of their bestselling product is accompanied by a marketing scheme one would usually expect from releases by tech giants such as Apple or Google.

Greggs sells 1.5 million sausage rolls a week but created the new option due to public demand after an online petition by Peta, calling for a vegan version, was signed by more than 20,000 people last year.

Its grand release, which sees it go on sale on Thursday January 3, was accompanied by boxes sent to the press similar to that of a new mobile phone.

A vegan sausage roll in a phone box and this. This marketing from @GreggsOfficial is something else pic.twitter.com/SqWVRIEN74 — Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) January 2, 2019

The rolls have a Quorn-filling and pastry made from vegetable oil, and have been welcomed by many on social media.

However, there has also been negative comments, which Greggs’ social media curators tackled head on.

i'd rather eat my own ear wax — john parkinson (@19stan67) January 2, 2019

You do you John 🙃 — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 2, 2019

You’ve changed Greggs, you’ve changed. — Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) January 2, 2019

Change is good Andrew... but there will always be a classic sausage roll for you. — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 2, 2019

Some people believed the product couldn’t be called a sausage roll, due to its lack of pork.

Can you call it a sausage roll if there's no sausage meat in it? — Craig.Fleming (@craigfleming88) January 2, 2019

We did. — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 2, 2019

The discussion even drew in comedian Ricky Gervais, a vocal supporter of animal rights.

I heard that staff at Greggs are holding fat people down and forcing them to eat lettuce. It's PC gone mad. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 2, 2019

The vegan sausage roll will be available at 950 Greggs shops and will cost £1.

