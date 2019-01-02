News And Finally

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Greggs’ vegan sausage roll sparks online debate amid high-tech release

The bakery released the product after 20,000 people signed a petition by Peta.

(Greggs)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

High street bakery Greggs has sparked discussion online after announcing the release of their first ever vegan sausage roll.

The vegan-friendly version of their bestselling product is accompanied by a marketing scheme one would usually expect from releases by tech giants such as Apple or Google.

Greggs sells 1.5 million sausage rolls a week but created the new option due to public demand after an online petition by Peta, calling for a vegan version, was signed by more than 20,000 people last year.

Its grand release, which sees it go on sale on Thursday January 3, was accompanied by boxes sent to the press similar to that of a new mobile phone.

(Edd Dracott/PA)

The rolls have a Quorn-filling and pastry made from vegetable oil, and have been welcomed by many on social media.

However, there has also been negative comments, which Greggs’ social media curators tackled head on.

Some people believed the product couldn’t be called a sausage roll, due to its lack of pork.

The discussion even drew in comedian Ricky Gervais, a vocal supporter of animal rights.

The vegan sausage roll will be available at 950 Greggs shops and will cost £1.

Press Association

