Greggs made a Twitter slip-up and fans reacted gloriously

An accidental tweet has had Twitter users checking in on Greggs’ social media manager.

Sorry you're disappointed. We'll pass your feedback on. — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 23, 2018

The tweet, which was clearly meant as a reply to an unhappy customer, was sent out on Monday. It read: “Sorry you’re disappointed. We’ll pass your feedback on.”

Instead of deleting the mistake, Greggs owned it, with help from their followers.

Most users had just one question for the baked goods brand.

u ok hon? — Julia Kite (@juliakite) July 23, 2018

U ok Hun? — Zack Tate (@ZedTasty) July 23, 2018

And Greggs had one answer – Monday is to blame.

Monday isn't it. — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 23, 2018

The response for sausage roll fans was very lighthearted, except for this person.

Who the hell is in charge of @GreggsOfficial twitter? They need to be sacked, totally embarrassing — Oli Jack (@nqtramblings) July 23, 2018

Luckily for us, the backlash wasn’t enough to make the company’s social media manager delete the accidental tweet.

The decision to leave it up led to praise for the company, with some fans declaring they never venture elsewhere for their sausage and bean slices.

Your always my guy for a bake! Don’t change — Cole (@OfficialCS104) July 23, 2018

How can ANYONE be disappointed with/by Greggs?!?!?!



They're the saviour of breakfast, that shining beacon at lunchtime and the goddamn Catalina Winemixer of hunger busters.



NEVER apologise again Greggs........

Never!!!! — Fat Scottie (@FatScottie) July 23, 2018

Damn right I’m disappointed. What’s a girl gotta do to get a foot long chicken bake 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Aaron✌🏻 (@CasualRon) July 23, 2018

Live long and prosper, flaky pastry hero.

