News And Finally

Monday 23 July 2018

Greggs made a Twitter slip-up and fans reacted gloriously

U ok hun?

( Greggs/PA)
( Greggs/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

An accidental tweet has had Twitter users checking in on Greggs’ social media manager.

The tweet, which was clearly meant as a reply to an unhappy customer, was sent out on Monday. It read: “Sorry you’re disappointed. We’ll pass your feedback on.”

Instead of deleting the mistake, Greggs owned it, with help from their followers.

Most users had just one question for the baked goods brand.

And Greggs had one answer – Monday is to blame.

The response for sausage roll fans was very lighthearted, except for this person.

Luckily for us, the backlash wasn’t enough to make the company’s social media manager delete the accidental tweet.

The decision to leave it up led to praise for the company, with some fans declaring they never venture elsewhere for their sausage and bean slices.

Live long and prosper, flaky pastry hero.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News