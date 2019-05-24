News And Finally

Friday 24 May 2019

Green Bay Packers player destroys Aaron Rodgers in beer chugging competition

The pair were attending an NBA Finals game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches a drill during NFL football practice (Mike Roemer/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

He might be one of the great quarterbacks in American football, but Aaron Rodgers has been soundly beaten by a teammate in a beer chugging contest.

Green Bay Packers players Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, an offensive linesman, were in attendance at an NBA Finals game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks when the cameras turned to Bakhtiari.

The 27-year-old took the opportunity to down his beer, and then another, before throwing it over to Rodgers elsewhere in the stands.

The players however were on different levels when it comes to chugging.

Bakhtiari chugged three, Rodgers struggled to complete one.

The players shared a joke about the one-sided contest on Twitter afterwards, with Rodgers telling his colleague: “Make it scotch next time,” and Bakhtiari replying “That’s all you brotha.”

But Bakhtiari wasn’t done there. With the cameras falling on a fan wearing a replica shirt of his, the Packers player was drawn into another contest.

The Raptors ran out 105-99 winners to take a 3-2 series lead but perhaps the night’s most comprehensive winner was Bakhtiari.

Press Association

