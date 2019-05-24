Green Bay Packers player destroys Aaron Rodgers in beer chugging competition

He might be one of the great quarterbacks in American football, but Aaron Rodgers has been soundly beaten by a teammate in a beer chugging contest.

Green Bay Packers players Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, an offensive linesman, were in attendance at an NBA Finals game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks when the cameras turned to Bakhtiari.

The 27-year-old took the opportunity to down his beer, and then another, before throwing it over to Rodgers elsewhere in the stands.

The players however were on different levels when it comes to chugging.

Bakhtiari chugged three, Rodgers struggled to complete one.

The players shared a joke about the one-sided contest on Twitter afterwards, with Rodgers telling his colleague: “Make it scotch next time,” and Bakhtiari replying “That’s all you brotha.”

That’s all you brotha. 🍻🍻 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 24, 2019

But Bakhtiari wasn’t done there. With the cameras falling on a fan wearing a replica shirt of his, the Packers player was drawn into another contest.

HE'S NOT DONE!! 🍻



This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019

The Raptors ran out 105-99 winners to take a 3-2 series lead but perhaps the night’s most comprehensive winner was Bakhtiari.

Press Association