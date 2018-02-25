News And Finally

Sunday 25 February 2018

Great Britain’s flagbearer for the Winter Olympic closing ceremony had his own unique method

What a multi-talented man.

Great Britain snowboarder Billy Morgan
By Max McLean, Press Association

Olympic flagbearers usually use one hand or two to support their flag, but Great Britain’s flagbearer bypassed both options and went for something a bit different in Pyeongchang.

At the end of a successful Winter Olympics for Great Britain, who won five medals at the 2018 Games, snowboarder Billy Morgan was given the honour of carrying the Union flag into the closing ceremony.

Morgan won GB’s fifth medal in the Big Air event, a bronze, and instead of clutching the flagpole with his hands, decided to balance it upon his chin.

ipanews_393ede99-4b2d-4be3-a32e-a4bc1abaad89_embedded235217753
Great Britain's flagbearer Billy Morgan carries the flag on his chin during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea

It’s an eye-catching look, that’s for sure.

Ahead of the closing ceremony, Team GB’s measured chef de mission, Mike Hay, admitted to a degree of concern.

“I think Billy will be a great role model,” said Hay before the ceremony. “I’m slightly worried he gets the right stadium and carries the flag the right way, but he was humbled and really looking forward to it.”

The fans certainly didn’t seem to mind his original technique.

Olympic athletes in the past have carried the flag with one arm, an impressive feat of strength.

It takes a certain type of Olympian to do what Morgan did, however.

Press Association

