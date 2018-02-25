Great Britain’s flagbearer for the Winter Olympic closing ceremony had his own unique method

At the end of a successful Winter Olympics for Great Britain, who won five medals at the 2018 Games, snowboarder Billy Morgan was given the honour of carrying the Union flag into the closing ceremony.

Morgan won GB’s fifth medal in the Big Air event, a bronze, and instead of clutching the flagpole with his hands, decided to balance it upon his chin.

Great Britain's flagbearer Billy Morgan carries the flag on his chin during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea

It’s an eye-catching look, that’s for sure.