Thursday 13 December 2018

Grease-covered man rescued after being trapped in vent for two days

It is not known why he was in there.

The grease-covered man when discovered by police. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)
By Stephen Jones, Press Association Social Media Editor

A man covered in grease has been rescued by police from a restaurant vent after being stuck there for two days.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said officers and firefighters were called to an abandoned Chinese restaurant in San Lorenzo, California, on Wednesday after someone heard “a faint voice calling for help”.

Officers found the grease-covered man stuck inside the metal vent of the vacant building, said Sergeant Ray Kelly.

After almost an hour, firefighters were able to rescue the 29-year-old, who was said to be “physically exhausted and suffering from dehydration” as a result of the ordeal.

It is not yet known why the man was in the vent (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Sgt Kelly said the man was being investigated for trespassing and vandalism, adding it was unclear if he had been attempting a burglary at the abandoned restaurant.

The man was taken to hospital, and a decision will be made later on whether to seek a prosecution, Sgt Kelly added.

He said: “We are very thankful to our citizen reporter and our firefighters for saving this man. It is likely he would not have survived another day given the circumstances. The suspect is expected to make a full recovery.”

