Grant Shapps’s washing up habits scrutinised after cup-laden Twitter picture

Conservative MP Grant Shapps unwittingly invited questions about how he washes his coffee cups after posting a picture of himself reading the Prime Minister’s draft Brexit deal.

The former Tory chairman, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, shared the following image of himself having read the 585-page withdrawal document.

VERDICT: after 585 pages & copious cups of coffee, this #WithdrawalAgreement looks v. problematic. £39bn to get out of Europe, but run by Europe. -To support this, requires 2 key changes. 1.Unilateral method of leaving backstop. 2.Future trade deal fleshed out beyond flimsy 7 pgs pic.twitter.com/tKDHWjYb9H — Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 17, 2018

“VERDICT: after 585 pages and copious cups of coffee, this #WithdrawalAgreement looks v. problematic,” Shapps wrote.

He went on to suggest how the deal could be improved, but Twitter users seemed more interested in the coffee cups featured in the picture.

Some questioned the logic behind using a different mug for each coffee…

Can you not use the same mug? — Harry Wynn-Williams (@harrywinmillion) November 17, 2018

… while others noticed the mugs themselves look particularly clean.

The mugs look very clean given all the coffee. Have you found the time to do the washing up too? — Wyn Evans (@Wynevs) November 17, 2018

Shapps replied by saying the dishwasher is broken and he is waiting for a part from Germany to arrive.

Ah, dishwasher broken. Part from Germany. Has required two weeks and counting. And that's before Brexit! — Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 17, 2018

But that didn’t wash with everyone…

So rather than just using the same cup to have the same drink and then washing it once you’re done with your coffee, you’d rather give yourself 10 mugs to wash by hand? — Anjie (@Anjie591) November 17, 2018

Maybe leave the coffee mugs out of your next post, Grant.

Press Association