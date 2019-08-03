Gordon Ramsay recreates viral ‘idiot sandwich’ meme for Harlequins rugby team

Gordon Ramsay has recreated a viral meme, in which he called TV host Julie Chen an “idiot sandwich”, for the Harlequins rugby team.

The team took to social media to joke that Ramsay had recreated the skit as a “motivational” speech for the players.

Posting a video of the speech to Twitter, Harlequins said: “When Gordon Ramsay gives a motivational team talk.”

Ramsay is seen holding two pieces of bread around a player’s face and shouting “what are you?” with the response, “an idiot sandwich”.

The video has over 27,000 views on social media.

The meme, which went viral in 2015, was staged by Ramsay for The Late Late Show, despite many believing that the insult was taken from his show Hell’s Kitchen.

In a skit making fun of Ramsay’s show, where chefs compete for a job as head chef at a restaurant, Chen and comedian James Corden imitated chefs battling against each other.

The clip, in which Ramsay calls Chen an “idiot sandwich”, was uploaded to The Late Late Show’s YouTube account in April 2015.

PA Media