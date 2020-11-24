Goofy guard dog Noodles wins comedy pet photo prize

An image of a goofy looking guard dog has been crowned the winner of the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The picture, which shows a dog named Noodles with his tongue hanging out in front of a sign reading “Guard dog on duty”, was selected by judges as the winner of the competition which aims to celebrate the positive impact pets can have on their owners’ lives.

Noodles’ owner Elke Vogelsang, who wins a £3,000 prize for taking the picture, said: “It’s wonderful to be associated with something that makes people happy.

“This dog definitely is a mood-lifter. Happy to share her funny, gorgeous face with the world.”

Ms Vogelsang, from Hildesheim in Germany, rescued Noodles from a kill shelter in Spain and said she would donate part of her prize to an animal rescue cause.

She said Noodles, and her other dog Scout, are especially dear to her as 10 years ago they alerted her to the fact her husband had collapsed in the bathroom.

“The diagnosis was a severe brain haemorrhage due to a ruptured aneurysm,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for the dogs, I would have found him too late.

“Thanks to them and great doctors he survived, but during the stressful months that followed, I found photography as a creative outlet.”

Among the other winners were Edinburgh’s Malgorzata Russell, who triumphed in the Cat category with her photo of Basil peeking under a fence, and Magdalena Strakova, whose picture of three horses, called Gossip Girls, won the Mighty Horse category.

Anne Linder won the All Other Creatures prize for her picture of a yawning rabbit, while Ayden Brooks was victorious in the Junior category with his picture of a sleepy cat.

The competition, now in its second year, raises money for the Blue Cross Pet Charity and also aims to raise awareness of homeless pets in the UK.

PA Media