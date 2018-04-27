Going on Question Time? This handy guide from a former Labour adviser will help

Independent.ie

BBC Question Time can be the making or breaking of politicians, for a few weeks at least. Luckily for them, they have advisers to help them prepare for such a television encounter.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/going-on-question-time-this-handy-guide-from-a-former-labour-adviser-will-help-36851902.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36851890.ece/de0a1/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_cdf750b1-ac05-4cd8-ad13-6c6e0c0869be_1