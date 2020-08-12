Goat named Mr Mayhem loves paddleboarding

A goat named Mr Mayhem has become an unlikely devotee of the sport of paddleboarding.

The five-year-old Nigerian dwarf-pygmy goat cross has been out on the board 20 times, according to his owner Alyssa Kelley.

Ms Kelley, from Boise, Idaho, said she took up paddleboarding last summer when she was recovering from a knee injury, and she told KBOI her goat came along because “he likes to go anywhere I go”.

According to Ms Kelley, he has so far suffered only a couple of falls.

PA Media